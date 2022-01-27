Tonga has been rocked by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, just weeks after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.The quake struck 130 miles west of the island of Lifuka around 7.40pm local time on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.Lifuka is part of the low-lying Haʻapai Islands chain which was hard-hit in the Hunga-Tonga eruption, with several of the islands seeing all their buildings swept away in the subsequent tsunami.There was no immediate word on damage from Thursday's earthquake, with communications in the region still badly disrupted after the eruption severed an underwater internet cable that is still being repaired.However, the National Weather Service located in nearby American Samoa said no tsunami had been caused - meaning any damage is likely to be limited.Tonga is still recovering from the violent eruption of the Hunga-Tonga volcano, which occurred on January 14 and devastated the Pacific island nation.The volcano, which is mostly submerged underwater with only the peak visible above the waves, blew its top late in the evening - an explosion that was visible from space and heard in New Zealand, some 1,400 miles away.The blast completely destroyed the top of the volcano and triggered a 50ft tsunami that smashed into Tonga's islands, causing widespread destruction.Mango and Fonoifua islands, in the Haʻapai chain, were two of the worst hit - with almost all buildings swept away and survivors left living under tarpaulins.Officially, the death toll from the eruption stands at six people though more are feared as authorities evacuate outlying islands and take stock of who is missing.A huge international aid operation is now underway, with British and Australian navy ships arriving Wednesday.Britain said its ship the HMS Spey arrived with 30,000 liters of bottled water, medical supplies for more than 300 first aid kits, and basic sanitation products.