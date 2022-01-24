Erdoğan and Kazakhstan's Failed Revolution
From evidence that has emerged from the recent bloody riots and attacks by armed militants, on the Almaty airport, media and government buildings of Kazakhstan, including the gruesome beheading of at least two police officers by ISIS-like Jihadists, it is clear that there were two parallel destabilizations going on. One was the initial façade of peaceful protests against fuel price rises from the government of the energy-rich country which allowed Washington and the EU to call for "dialogue." These were led by "human rights" activists trained by millions of dollars from the CIA-tied National Endowment for Democracy, likely the Soros Foundation-Kazakhstan and various other NGOs steered by CIA or MI-6. It's clear that this was a kind-of "pseudo-Color Revolution" cover, behind which was a far more nasty regime change coup attempt.
The more serious attack was from an estimated 20,000 trained terrorists including foreign Jihadists, and organized crime thugs led by the head of Kazakh organized crime, Arman Dzhumageldiev. It is this second violent group that bears scrutiny. It appears Erdoğan's MIT intelligence and military are deeply involved in the training and arming of the putschists, together with the CIA and MI-6. Asia Times Editor Pepe Escobar states that there was a "'secret' US-Turk-Israeli military-intel operations room based in the southern business hub of Almaty, according to a highly placed Central Asia intel source. In this "center," there were 22 Americans, 16 Turks and 6 Israelis coordinating sabotage gangs - trained in West Asia by the Turks - and then rat-lined to Almaty."
Erdogan and the Muslim Brotherhood
For years Erdoğan has been covertly training Al Qaeda and ISIS (terrorist organizations, both banned in Russia) jihadists inside Turkey and transporting them secretly over the border to Idlib and other strongholds inside Syria to join ISIS or the Syrian arm of Al Qaeda, Jabhat al-Nusra, to wage war against Bashar al Assad (and de facto against Russia there). In addition, for years Erdoğan has also been extremely close to the Muslim Brotherhood (banned in Russia), the secret political Islamic organization that worked with the CIA and MI-6 during the Arab Spring and decades before.
After the 2013 al Sisi military coup ousting the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, an estimated twenty thousand Brotherhood cadre were welcomed by Erdoğan's AKP and given exile in Turkey. Since Qatar was forced to reduce its active support for the secret Muslim Brotherhood organization Erdoğan has emerged as the primary supporter and protector of the organization. In a 2020 interview with Russian TV, Syria's President al Assad said that Erdoğan's Muslim Brotherhood ideology, not Turkish national interests," is the cause of his sending troops illegally into Syria, to fight for al Qaeda in Idlib."
As Erdoğan began to distrust the huge organization of Fethullah Gülen, now in exile in Pennsylvania and accused of the failed 2016 coup against Erdoğan, it is clear that Erdoğan drew closer to the international network of the Muslim Brotherhood to expand his neo-Ottoman ambitions. Erdoğan's head of MIT intelligence, Hakan Fidan, according to French journalist Thierry Meyssan, was active in spreading Turkish Jihadi influence throughout Central Asian former Soviet republics as far back as 2003. Today Istanbul is the de facto Muslim Brotherhood capital.
This had direct relevance on the recent coup attempt in Kazakhstan. The reported key on-the-ground organizer of the attacks in Almaty and other key cities against the government of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev , was the now-ousted nephew of former President Nazarbayev, Samat Abish, a known Muslim Brotherhood member. Abish was just fired as First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council, a key post since Nazarbayev named him in 2015. The Muslim Brotherhood has been designated a terrorist organization by countries such as Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Russia, UAE, and Syria.
The fact that Erdoğan is the prime backer today of the terrorist-backing Muslim Brotherhood-the de facto "mother" for Al Qaeda and ISIS among other Jihadist groups worldwide - combined with the fact that Erdoğan's MIT, along with MI-6, CIA and Mossad were secretly training terrorists inside Kazakhstan for the attacks, and the fact that the key organizer of the January Kazakh armed insurrection, Samat Abish, is a known Muslim Brotherhood member, all suggest that the Erdoğan role in the Kazakh events was far more central than is being reported, despite Erdoğan 's press comments of support for Tokayev.
Notably, the person named head of Britain's MI-6 foreign intelligence in June 2020 is Richard Moore. Moore is a Turkish specialist who spent three years as an MI-6 agent in Turkey in the early 1990s and as Ambassador to Turkey in 2014-2017. The role of MI-6 against Russia is obviously far deeper than many imagine. The fact that a Turkish expert has been named head of MI-6 is highly significant and suggests the British-American intelligence agencies use of Erdoğan's Turkey to destabilize the entire Muslim former Soviet Union is highly probable. The opportunist Erdoğan is clearly happy to be of help to his Anglo-American friends in this.
Turk Drones for Ukraine
And destabilization of Kazakhstan, a vital "near-abroad" state for Russian security and economy, is far from the only area that Erdoğan is pressing Putin's Russia. In Ukraine, Erdoğan has been highly provocative against Russia, openly supporting Ukraine's bid to join NATO, a security red line for Moscow. He has also sold Bayraktar TB2 unmanned armed vehicles, Turkish drones, to Kiev for use against the ethnic Russians in Donbass. After the 2014 Maidan CIA coup in Ukraine, Erdoğan began moving closer to Kiev. In April 2021 Ukraine's comedian-turned-president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met Erdoğan in Turkey to discuss Ukrainian purchase of Turkish military drones following their high success in the Azeri-Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh war earlier. Zelensky requested Turkish support for its dispute with Russia. Erdoğan replied by calling Russia's annexation of Crimea, where the population is still 12% Turkic Tatar, illegal.
Erdoğan is clearly moving to contain Russian dominance of the Black Sea where Turkey's Navy was dominant before 2014. At a June 2021 NATO meeting Erdoğan told NATO's Secretary-General, "You are not visible in the Black Sea, and your invisibility in the Black Sea turns it into a Russian lake." Turkey's largest find in natural gas is off its black Sea coast which Turkey hopes will enable it to cut dependence on Russian gas imports. In 2020 some $41 billion in gas imports were mostly from Russia's Gazrom via Turk Stream pipeline. Whether Turkey's new gas discovery in the Black Sea, some 100 nautical miles from Turkey will be economical is far from clear and could take years to develop, making Erdoğan's provocations of Russia more risky. The estimated gas find would equal about 13 years imports from TurkStream. But the discovery has clearly emboldened Erdogan in his moves against Russia.
Turkey Moves Against Armenia
In September 2020 the Turkish-trained army of Azerbaijan broke a fragile cease fire in the predominately Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh enclave with military force. It later was confirmed that not only did Turkish drones deal a devastating blow to the poorly-prepared Armenian forces, but also that Turkey's MIT had secretly supplied seasoned Jihadi fighters from Syria into the war where they committed war crimes against ethnic Armenians.
The game changer was Azeri deployment of deadly Turkish military drones against Armenian targets. The drones are made in Turkey using Ukrainian engines. The loss of Armenian territory was a humiliating defeat not only for Armenia, but also for Putin, as Armenia is a member of Russia's Eurasian Economic Union. It gave Turkey a huge credibility boost across Central Asia.
RAND and Great Turan Converge
In 2019 the RAND Corporation in Washington delivered a report to the US Army command with the focus of forcing Moscow to intervene in threats to its border security in order to seriously weaken her stability. Aside from more economic sanctions, the report advocated, "causing Russia to overextend itself militarily or economically or causing the regime to lose domestic and/or international prestige and influence." The RAND report called among other things for arming Ukraine against Russia in Donbass; promoting regime change in Belarus; increasing support for the Jihadists in Syria who oppose Syria's Russian presence; exploiting tensions in South Caucasus including Nagorno-Karabakh, and reducing Russian influence in Central Asia including Kazakhstan. Much of Washington-backed actions against Russia in the last three years have followed the outlines of that RAND strategy.
In 2009 Erdoğan created something called Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States with its Secretariat in Istanbul. Its members include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey. The nominal goal is to emphasize their "common history, common language, common identity and common culture," to cite their website. It is referred to in Turkey as Erdoğan's Great Turan, a sort of neo-Ottoman Empire that would ultimately include most Central Asia and huge parts of Islamic Russia, China's Xinjiang province, Mongolia and Iran. He recently showed a framed map of Great Turan given him in November by the leader of the Far-Right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli.
It's understandable why strategists in Washington and London would get excited by such Erdoğan ambitions. For them Erdoğan's desire to create a huge Great Turan Turkic region of influence with Istanbul at the heart serve a highly useful purpose for NATO — the destruction of Russia as a functioning nation and power.
F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".
April 24 marks the centenary of the "Metz Yeghern" "Great crime" or Armenian genocide, as remembered by the massacre of the Armenian people among the Armenians and in the 21 countries in the world that have recognized the genocide, the deportation of the Armenians or the so-called genocide Armenian as they say in denial Turkey, sometimes Armenian holocaust or massacre of Armenians. It is none other than the forced deportation and extermination of an unspecified number of Armenian civilians, estimated at about one and a half million - two million people, from 1915 to 1923, by the Young Turks of the Ottoman Empire.
We will limit ourselves to a brief excursus on one of the conspiracy theories that has been passed down from generation to generation, and shared by many Armenians - for a few decades at least - and widespread in Armenian popular culture, according to which the plan to exterminate Armenians in Ottoman Empire was conceived and built by Jews, Zionists and Freemasons: the Donmehs. This theory amalgamates with a similar theory prevalent among many Arabs according to which also the revolt of the Young Turks of 1908 against the Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II was a Jewish and Masonic conspiracy, because the sultan had vehemently opposed the settlement of the Jews in Palestine, while the Young Turks were presumably more inclined to implement the Zionist projects.
In the Hebrew Wikipedia we read: "Donmeh is the Turkish word for" apostate "and refers to Near Eastern Jews who followed Sabbatai Zevi into Islam in 1666, but secretly remained Jews who continued to practice Jewish rites but worshiped Sabbatai as Messiah and incarnation of God ”. Chapter IX of the book A Scapegoat for All Seasons: The Doenmes or Crypto-Jews of Turkey provides interesting insights and precise sources for the conspiracy theory against Armenians. Turkey) by Rifat Bali, expert on Turkey's non-Muslim minorities, anti-Semitism, conspiracy theories, social and cultural transformation of Turkish society, and Donmeh (crypto-Jews), a member of the Turkish-Ottoman Sephardi Culture Research Center.
Rifat Bali, while not fully sharing it, speaks of the Donmeh theory as an interesting and recent product of the anti-dönmeh mentality, a world view that sees those belonging to or descended from this group as a secret and extremely powerful branch of the Judaism it controls. Turkey. According to this theory, it was not the Turks, but the Sabbateans who previously planned and implemented the deportation of 1915 with the mass slaughter and death of most of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire.
In Turkey those who embrace this thesis can be classified into three main groups: a) The numerous journalists of the Islamist press; b) A group of Turkish-Armenian journalists, such as Fırat Hrant Dink (killed in 2007), the columnist Markar Esayan and the writer Levon Panos Dabağyan, c) The Marxist economics professor Yalçın Küçük, whose fame has spread in recent years due to his numerous publications on the Sabbateans.
Of each of the groups the author gives a series of examples with the relative refutation, to get to Prof. Yalçın Küçük, who in the last fifteen years has always turned his attention to the question of the influence of the Sabbateans on the control of Turkey. In particular, he is convinced that the Turkish political, cultural, economic and social elite is almost entirely composed of crypto-Jewish Sabbateans. Ardent supporter of the use of Onomastics, as a method of determining the Hebrew equivalents of Turkish surnames, and thus unmasking such people. In light of this worldview, it is perhaps not surprising that in almost every statement he made on the subject, Professor Küçük characterized the 1915 Armenian deportation as the result of a "Jewish-Armenian war". Similarly, the riots against the Greeks of September 6-7, 1955, in which crowds in Istanbul burned and looted Greek properties, businesses, homes, cemeteries and churches, are nothing more than the product of a "Jewish-Orthodox war". .
Among the many voices that do not agree with Rifat Bali's conclusions, we mention some Jewish writers, who believe in the theory of the Donmeh, the crypto-Jews who, according to them, ran Turkey.
The Jewish journalist, Itamar Ben-Avi (died 1943), in his autobiography, shows that the "Father" of secular Turkey, General Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was a Donmeh and that Mustafa Kemal was never ashamed of his Jewish origin. . Mustafa Kemal recruited many crypto-Jewish Donmeh into the military. Almost all of Turkey's military generals since the establishment of the secular regime were crypto Jews and controlled Turkey through the country's army.
The other author Barry Chamish, a Canadian Jewish writer who has published some books that are also available on his website, speaks explicitly about the Armenian genocide after research that led him to the conclusion that the planners and instigators of the Armenian genocide of the First World War and the Jewish Holocaust of World War II were the same subjects and that the same subjects are planning another holocaust, that of the Jews during the upcoming Third World War.
Based on the works of David Morrison (Heroes, Antiheroes And The Holocaust) and M. Avrum Ehrlich, theologian, social philosopher and scholar of Jewish civilization (The First Sabbatean Holocaust - The Dry Run), Barry Chamish wants to show that the Young Turks who they led the 1908 revolution were Donmeh, Turkish nationalists who wanted to consolidate secular institutions and subvert the Muslim religious order. It was the Young Turks who planned and planned the genocide of the Armenians, considered as a direct threat to their revolutionary plans.
The Young Turks allied with Germany and used World War I as a cover for the slaughter of Armenians, as did the Nazis in World War II, and used their designated victims as slaves in building a trans-Turkish railway for commercial interests. Germans. That of the Young Turks was therefore the First Sabbatian Holocaust or rather the First Genocide of the twentieth century by the Donmeh.