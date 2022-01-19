The telecommunications providers have argued C-Band 5G has been successfully deployed in around 40 other countries without causing issues by interfering with airlines.

The chief executives of several major American passenger and cargo airlines have warned of an impending "catastrophic" crisis that could come in less than two days when telecommunications companies deploy a new 5G service.The new C-Band 5G service set to be rolled out by AT&T and Verizon on Wednesday could leave a significant number of widebody aircraft unusable, the airlines warned.It could also "potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and cause "chaos" for US flights, they said.wrote the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned"This means that on a day like yesterday,On Monday, several airlines were considering whether to cancel some international flights scheduled to arrive in the US on Wednesday.We are optimistic that we can work across industries and with government to finalize solutions that safely mitigate as many schedule impacts as possible," plane maker Boeing said on Monday.The letter calling for urgent action was also"To be blunt, the nation's commerce will grind to a halt," it claimed.The FAA has said it "will continue to ensure that the traveling public is safe as wireless companies deploy 5G. The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and wireless companies to try to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations".They also agreed to delay deployment for two weeks until Wednesday after previously delaying service by 30 days.