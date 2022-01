© screenshot

Neil Oliver goes there, directly to the epicenter of "build back better." In this monologue not only does Oliver highlight the connective tissue and motives of the elite, but he also references their words to point out the bigger leftist agenda at work.(in every nation) was never about anything except radical climate change legislation.came from theand was promoted by a multitude of international leaders and left-wing organizations. That reality then brings up the most important point.That thing they needed to destroy was the global economic dependency on(oil, gas, coal, etc.).the energy program for the entire world, something massive is needed to fundamentally change the entire world approach toward energy production. Something is needed to create the crisis that provides the origin for the process to initiate.was/isor what we now call COVID-19 and all variants therein.and the subsequent panic pushingthat would be designed around saving the planet.Through the prism of that motive, all irreconcilable panic-selling from government entities starts to make sense.You don't have to be a true believer at the top of the climate change pyramid to seeFactually, I would be surprised if the biggest people within Klaus Schwab's WEF believed in anything even resembling climate change. However, they would see the opportunity for a massive shift in global wealth, and with that comes a myriad of mechanisms and more opportunities to control it.As I have repeated on these pages for a decade,The love of money and power is at the root of all evil.A centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, using severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.That system of government didn't work in the long-term, because the underlying principles of free people reject government authoritarianism. Fascist governments collapsed, and the corporate beneficiaries were nulled and scorned for participating.to achieve the same objective.The World Economic Forum (WEF) was created to use the same fundamental associations of government and corporations. Only this time it was the multinational corporations who organized to tell the government(s) what to do. The WEF was organized for multinational corporations to assemble and tell the various governments how to cooperate with them, in order to be rewarded by them.Fascism, the cooperation between government and corporations, is still the underlying premise; theputting the corporations in charge of handing out the instructions.What results is a slightly modified definition of fascism:Doesn't that define our current reality, especially in the era of COVID?Driving fear of the Rona would be needed and disproportionate to the risk itself. This keeps backlash in line (lockdowns, regulations etc). If any opposition to the agenda begins to mount, the same people pushing the originating narrative then create and push a variant. The variant, real or imagined, is then pushed forward in order to get compliance (acceptance of the BBB objective) back on track.In my opinion, structurally changing the global economy around the threat of climate change is what this entire Coronavirus mess is all about.The crisis then creates the roadmap to rebuilding all society -on a global level- away from fossil fuels.Put another way: