The most important reason is that once you create the infrastructure for a social credit system,

you will never get rid of it

.

"If you have walked by an auto dealership three times in the last few weeks, we send you a text advertising an auto loan. We wouldn't be allowed to do that in the West."

We have an equally narrow window for preventing it.

"It's good that they're bringing in the passport system. That's how we will get rid of the criminals."

— Yegorov, worker at the Borets factory



"It's important to work and not be a parasite. The Soviet authorities are right not to give passports to parasites and lazy swine."

— Farm worker from the Moscow region



"Kharkov is a major industrial center, with a millionstrong population. Here, people who are totally opposed to the building of socialism have made themselves a cozy little nest. Criminal elements with no creative talents have wormed their way into our institutions. The passport will reveal the true number of Soviet citizens."

— White-collar worker from the 'Daily Life and Labor' cooperative



"It's about time they introduced passports. It's a great way to clean the dirt out of the capital."

— Stadnik, worker from the 'Hammer & Sickle' factory

About the Author:

Helen Andrews is a senior editor at The American Conservative, and the author of BOOMERS: The Men and Women Who Promised Freedom and Delivered Disaster (Sentinel, January 2021). She has worked at the Washington Examiner and National Review, and as a think tank researcher at the Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney, Australia. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from Yale University. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, First Things, The Claremont Review of Books, Hedgehog Review, and many others. You can follow her on Twitter at @herandrews.