maps
6.6 magnitude earthquake 175 km from Unalaska, Alaska, United States

UTC time: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 12:39 PM
Your time: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:39 PM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.6 - 60 km SE of Nikolski, Alaska
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 4 people

11 km depth

6.8 magnitude earthquake 163 km from Unalaska, Alaska, United States

UTC time: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 11:35 AM
Your time: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:35 AM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.8 - 71 km ESE of Nikolski, Alaska
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 21 people