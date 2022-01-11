A powerful earthquake measuring 6.6 has sent tremors across a region around Cyprus in the Mediterranean with reports of people feeling their houses shake.The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), said the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).It was centred 30 miles west-northwest of the town of Polis in Cyprus around 1am local time and the tremor was felt across the island and the region, including reports from as far away as Turkey, Israel and Lebanon.There are no reports of damage or injuries.But people have taken to social media having felt the force of the earthquake.One person wrote: "Woke up hearing the house shake."Another said: "Wardrobe doors shook and opened."Similar posts included: "Quite violent shake lasting 10 seconds. Woke me up."Authorities at the time said the ripples were felt as far as Turkey and Cyprus.It struck the east coast of the island at a depth of 10km under the village of Palekastro, according to the US Geological Survey.The village is 52 miles from Agios Nikolaos, which is a popular destination for Brit holidaymakers.