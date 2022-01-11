With Canada / U.S cross border COVID vax proof starting January 15, 2022 reports of 31,000 truckers will quit their jobs or not deliver across the borders. "Expect a supply chain meltdown" were words used by transport heads in both countries. The burn rate of raw food products jumped 40% but the refill rate at these feeder pools / bulk warehouses is no where that replenish rate. Hope you have made ready.