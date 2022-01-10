ostrichs get loose china
© Weibo
In the middle of the night on the 7th in Chongzuo, Guangxi, China, dozens of ostriches crossed the streets and alleys and ran freely in the urban area.
Dozens of ostriches enjoyed an unexpected day out in the city

People in Chongzuo City, China were amazed to see dozens of ostriches racing down the streets and highways, taking advantage of unexpected freedom during the weekend.

As a local ostrich farm owner later explained, around 100 birds fled their pen after somebody, either accidentally or deliberately, left the door open.

The birds enjoyed their freedom, what some witnesses called an "ostrich marathon," until local police stepped in to apprehend the fugitives.

No one was injured in the incident, though some people said that bumping into the 100kg ostriches was not the most pleasant experience. Footage of unusual scenes captured by surprised locals immediately went viral on social media.