The dangerous prank known as 'swatting' has led to several deaths in recent years.Journalist and podcast host Tim Pool had his show interrupted by raiding police officers this week after someone filed a false report claiming two people had been shot at the studio.Pool assured viewers that only a few police officers had been sent to look around and thankfully not an entire SWAT team but expressed displeasure with the police "walking into our studio while we are live" and conducting a search without a warrant.One of Pool's colleagues condemned the person who made the report, calling it "extremely dangerous" and "reckless," and pointing out that police raids in the past "have led to a lot of innocent people dying, dogs being shot, people being shot.""Fortunately our CTO was outside as they drove up and deescalated the situation," he wrote, promising to upload footage of the raid on Friday.