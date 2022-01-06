© AFP / BERTRAND GUAY



Following several days of fierce debate in the lower chamber of the French Parliament, early on Thursday morning lawmakers finally gave the green light to a piece of legislation that sets out to address the spread of Covid in the country. 214 MPs voted for, 93 against, and 27 abstained.Among the measures featured in the bill is the introduction of so-called 'vaccine passes', to replace the existing 'health passes' which people have to present in order to be able to visit cafes, bars, and restaurants, as well as cinemas, museums, and interregional public transport. Under the current rules, people who have either recovered from Covid within the past six months or have been vaccinated are eligible to receive a health pass. There is another avenue still open under this system: a negative PCR or antigen test gives access to a health pass which is valid for 24 hours.A vaccine pass would, however, be different; as the name suggests, it would no longer be given in exchange for negative test results, and would be issued only to those who have recently recovered or been fully vaccinated against Covid., bar those with medical exemptions.The bill came under fire in the National Assembly from both the far-right and far-left parties, which slammed the legislation as an attack on the personal freedoms of the French.Adding fuel to the fire was President Emmanuel Macron's comment to a French newspaper on Tuesday, where he defined his strategy as "pissing off" the unvaccinated. Macron said that only a "small minority" was still recalcitrant, adding that his government would be putting more pressure to limit those people's social lives, in a bid to make them embrace vaccination.Senate will start discussing the bill next Tuesday, withOn Wednesday, 332,000 new Covid cases were reported in France - a new daily record not only for that country, but for any nation in Europe. With the advent of Omicron, the number of infections has been rising steadily in France. It is estimated that approximately five million people there have yet to be vaccinated against Covid.