French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published late Tuesday that part of his coronavirus strategy was to "piss off" the unvaccinated (using the term "emmerder" in French),"The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so we're going to continue doing so until the end. That's the strategy," Macron told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published late Tuesday.Overall, France's inoculation numbers are enviable, with 77 percent of the population fully vaccinated (three doses), according to France's Public Health department. Health Minister Olivier Véran said last week that only 4 million adults remain unvaccinated.The already fractious debates in parliament were suspended for a second consecutive night following the president's remarks, which opposition lawmakers and political rivals were quick to condemn.Prime Minister Jean Castex stood by Macron's comments in remarks to the Senate on Wednesday. "The president's remarks are perfectly consistent with what we've been doing" to tackle the coronavirus crisis and urge vaccinations, he said."So we need to let [the unvaccinated] know: From January 15 you will no longer be able to go to a restaurant, you won't be able to get a drink or a coffee or go to the theatre or the cinema..."Macron has been criticised before for off-the-cuff remarks that many French people said come across as arrogant or scornful. He has expressed contrition on several occasions.In the detailed Parisien interview, Macron's first in the new year, the president also said he had a good mind to run for re-election in April, but did not explicitly announce his intention to run. "I would like to," Macron said.As the clear favourite in the polls, Macron has not yet officially said he was running for re-election, although his supporters are already preparing a campaign.