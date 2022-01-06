Macron said he wanted to severely limit the ability of unvaccinated people to participate in social life, vowing to make life difficult for them.
"The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so we're going to continue doing so until the end. That's the strategy," Macron told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published late Tuesday.
The expression Macron used - "emmerder", literally, to put in the "merde" (shit) - can also be translated as "to cause trouble" for someone (embêter), according to French dictionary Larousse.
His comments came as the government seeks to push through legislation that would require people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before entering public spaces. Debate began Monday on the bill, which would make it mandatory for people to show proof of being vaccinated - and not just a negative Covid test or proof one has recovered from coronavirus - to access public venues and transport.
Overall, France's inoculation numbers are enviable, with 77 percent of the population fully vaccinated (three doses), according to France's Public Health department. Health Minister Olivier Véran said last week that only 4 million adults remain unvaccinated.
The already fractious debates in parliament were suspended for a second consecutive night following the president's remarks, which opposition lawmakers and political rivals were quick to condemn.
"No health emergency justifies such words," said Bruno Retailleau, head of the conservative Les Républicains party in the Senate, adding: "We can encourage vaccination without insulting anyone."
"It's not up to the president of the Republic to pick out the good and bad French people," Macron's top challenger, Les Républicains candidate Valérie Pecresse, told broadcaster CNews. She called for a government "that unites people and calms things down".
Far-right leader and presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen tweeted that a president "shouldn't say that", adding that Macron was "unworthy of his office".
Prime Minister Jean Castex stood by Macron's comments in remarks to the Senate on Wednesday. "The president's remarks are perfectly consistent with what we've been doing" to tackle the coronavirus crisis and urge vaccinations, he said.
Macron also told the Parisien that mandated vaccines was not under consideration, saying he would not "vaccinate by force".
Comment: Right. He'll only "vaccinate by strong-coercion-that-might-as-well-be-force". Much better.
"So we need to let [the unvaccinated] know: From January 15 you will no longer be able to go to a restaurant, you won't be able to get a drink or a coffee or go to the theatre or the cinema..."
Macron has been criticised before for off-the-cuff remarks that many French people said come across as arrogant or scornful. He has expressed contrition on several occasions.
In the detailed Parisien interview, Macron's first in the new year, the president also said he had a good mind to run for re-election in April, but did not explicitly announce his intention to run. "I would like to," Macron said.
As the clear favourite in the polls, Macron has not yet officially said he was running for re-election, although his supporters are already preparing a campaign.