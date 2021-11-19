© AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool



Booster dose

As France faces a fifth wave of covid infections, President Macron says the country does not need to follow the example of Austria in imposing lockdowns on unvaccinated people.France does not need to lock down people who haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19 because of the success of its health pass in curbing the spread of the virus, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some countries including Germany and Austria to reintroduce restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.France has also been hit by a new wave of Covid, with infections increasing 50 percent over the last week. With 20,366 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the figures are considerably lower than Germany.Asked whether it should be made available to everyone, Macron said he was waiting to hear what the health authorities had to say."For the immunocompromised, the elderly, we know that the benefit-risk is positive," he said.People over 50 will be eligible for a third, booster vaccination from December.Macron announced earlier this month that the over 65's will have to show proof of the Covid-19 booster jab in order to maintain their health passes - needed to access many places in daily life.