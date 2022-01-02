memes 2022
Where to begin? While things have much improved, and the narrative has taken a huge battering to the point of collapse, we're still in a surreal limbo of people defending a nonsensical narrative, because they can't accept the world we live in...

So perhaps it's better not to begin anywhere, but rather to spell out how it'll end:

I predict 2022 will herald a historically unprecedented victory for meme-based warfare. Millions upon millions will take to the very handheld devices shackling them to their new normal dystopia, open up their photo-editing apps and generate hilarious meme upon hilarious meme, to the point where the NWO overlords simply have to hold their hands up and say 'Fair enough! They won fair and square! I don't need all these billions anyway, let's learn to share again!'.

Hey, it's a new year. Who knows what it'll bring?!

So here's a message from OffG: Keep doing what you're doing. Don't give into fear from either side. Keep posting memes. Keep laughing at the utter farce of it all. As long as you don't believe in any of it, they can't win.

Here's some memes!

1.

"IT's my first day!"

2021 2022
2.

We're waiting...

waiting meme
3.

Oh jeez. This feels like it was years ago!
bernie meme
4.

I wasn't wearing a mask when I was born either...
don't hate meme
5.

Vaxxed is the new Vegan
vaxxed new vegan
6.

Covid logic.
john candy meme
7.

I was wondering how they knew which variant it was!
omicron meme
8.

And in case you can't get hold of a test, here's a symptom list...
omicron symptoms meme
9.

Oh, the irony!
morpheus meme
10.

"Freeedooom"

braveheart meme
11.

I'm sorry to tell you this, but this headline below is 100% real.
simpsons meme
12.

Don't have a cow, man.
simpsons meme
13.

Ahh, censorship. A tale as old as time.
hitler and zuck
14.

Sorry, Tom. We should have stayed with you. #TheOneThatGotAway
tom myspace meme
15.

The foosball table didn't get enough exercise last year...
foosball meme
16.

Was 2020 slightly preferable to 2021, though? Back when I still thought I could shake people awake. Simple times.
seinfeld meme
17.

It's all about perspective.
mask meme
18.

Jab logic
jab logic meme
19.

Lol
sign brainwash meme
20.

Way easier than actually being informed...
how to avoid research meme
21.

Better keep up with them shots.
antivaxxer meme
22.

You know you want to...
apologize meme
23.

Having just seen out NYE, this sums up the sensation aptly
pulp fiction meme
A very big Happy New Year to you all. May it be a splendid one! Hold the line, keep your sense of humour, and watch out for those covid wardens...

Bonus Meme
social distancing meme
And cheers from OffGuardian!
leo meme