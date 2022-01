1.

Bonus Meme

Where to begin? While things have much improved, and the narrative has taken a huge battering to the point of collapse, we're still in a surreal limbo of people defending a nonsensical narrative, because they can't accept the world we live in...So perhaps it's better not to begin anywhere, but rather to spell out how it'll end:Hey, it's a new year. Who knows what it'll bring?!Here's some memes!"IT's my first day!"We're waiting...Oh jeez. This feels like it was years ago!I wasn't wearing a mask when I was born either...Vaxxed is the new VeganCovid logic.I was wondering how they knew which variant it was!And in case you can't get hold of a test, here's a symptom list...Oh, the irony!"Freeedooom"I'm sorry to tell you this, but this headline below is 100% real Don't have a cow, man.Ahh, censorship. A tale as old as time.Sorry, Tom. We should have stayed with you. #TheOneThatGotAwayThe foosball table didn't get enough exercise last year...Was 2020 slightly preferable to 2021, though? Back when I still thought I could shake people awake. Simple times.It's all about perspective.Jab logicLolWay easier than actually being informed...Better keep up with them shots.You know you want to...Having just seen out NYE, this sums up the sensation aptlyA very big Happy New Year to you all. May it be a splendid one! Hold the line, keep your sense of humour, and watch out for those covid wardens...And cheers from OffGuardian!