The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different vaccines against COVID-19, an official saidA woman tested positive for coronavirus at the Indore airport following which she was prevented from boarding the Air India's Dubai-bound flight on December 29, an official said.The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different vaccines against COVID-19, the official said."As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted during the weekly Indore-Dubai flight and as part of it, 89 passengers were tested today. A woman among them was found infected with the coronavirus," Indore Health Department's Medical Officer Dr. Priyanka Kourav told PTI.The woman had arrived in Mhow town near Indore in Madhya Pradesh 12 days back to attend the marriage of a close relative, the official said., the official said.As of now,, Dr. Kourav said.The Health Department staffin Indore, she added., being run every Wednesday, after they tested positive for the viral infection at the airport.