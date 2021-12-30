Science & Technology
MIB Neuralizer already exist!
Kyoto University
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 20:52 UTC
Publishing in the journal Science, Kyoto University's Akihiro Goto uses mouse brains to demonstrate a new neural-optic system to manipulate memories. The technique hinders nerve activity -- known as long-term potentiation or LTP -- which would otherwise consolidate memory during sleep.
LTP strengthens synapses through neural activity and is critical for memory formation. When and where memories are formed in the brain can be determined by examining when and which cells undergo LTP.
Drugs can disrupt LTP, but they have a general effect and are not good at targeting specific brain regions at specific time points in memory consolidation.
Looking for inspiration, Goto turned to Hollywood.
"In Men in Black the agents erase memories with a light flash. We did something similar," he says with a smile. His team uses light to deactivate proteins essential for LTP.
Initially, the brains are injected with the adeno-associated virus or AAV, commonly used for gene delivery, which then expresses a fused protein made from cofilin and fluorescent SuperNova. When exposed to light, these proteins release reactive oxygen that deactivates nearby compounds like cofilin.
The occurrence of LTP in the hippocampus, where memories are first stored, is significant. When this area of the brain is irradiated, once immediately after the mouse learns a task and then again during sleep after learning, the memory is lost.
"It was surprising that eliminating local LTP by targeted illumination clearly erased memory," Goto comments.
Hayashi believes that this new technology provides a method for isolating memory formation both temporally and spatially in the brain at the cellular level.
Synaptic abnormalities related to LTP are involved in memory and learning disorders like Alzheimer's disease and also psychiatric diseases like schizophrenia. Hayashi concludes, "We expect our method will lead to a range of treatments for mental disorders."
Reference: Stepwise synaptic plasticity events drive the early phase of memory consolidation
MIB Neuralizer already exist!
MIB Neuralizer already exist!
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
When you philosophically oppose an entire power elite, you cannot help but sound like a conspiracy theorist. Social power is by nature a conspiracy.
- Tom N
