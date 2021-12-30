Lisa Marie Boothe the view
Talks to have Lisa Marie Boothe replace The View's conservative panelist Meghan McCain came to an abrupt end earlier this year after the FOX News star refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Replacing resident conservative Meghan McCain has not been an easy task for producers of The View. The show has been on the hunt for a new panelist since McCain announced her departure in July.

Since then, a number of candidates have been contacted, but to no avail. Among them was Lisa Marie Boothe from Fox News. According to The Daily Beast, Boothe sat down with executives from ABC and The View, but the conversation ended when the issue of vaccination came up.

All employees of ABC's parent company, The Walt Disney Company, are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, something which Boothe has made vehemently clear she will not do.

Speaking on Dan Bongino's TV show, Boothe decried vaccine mandates and said her reason for not getting vaccinated was to give "a giant middle finger to Joe Biden's 'tyranny.'"

On December 27, Boothe revealed that she had contracted COVID, but nonetheless clung steadfastly to her anti-vaccine position.