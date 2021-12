© Robert Alexander/Getty Images



Behind the story

Bonnie Prince Charlie got close to fulfilling his aims and transforming Europe, Murray Pittock saysHistory has not been kind to Bonnie Prince Charlie. For all his romantic image, he has been dismissed down the years as a feckless adventurer, prepared to sacrifice lives in pursuit of personal ambition, irresolute at moments of crisis, a failed leader who let down his devoted clansmen, and a hopeless drunk.This month, 300 years after his birth, those myths are challenged head on by one of Scotland's leading historians.Delivering the annual Gresham Lecture in London last month, Murray Pittock, pro vice-principal of Glasgow University, and expert on Jacobite history, argued that Charles Edward Stuart wasThere was nothing personal about his aims, Professor Pittock tells The Times."He was undoubtedly an extremely charismatic, confident and determined individual," says Professor Pittock, "and also one with strategic vision, though not so good tactically."He disagrees with nationalist critics who say that Charles overplayed his hand by invading south, and that he should have stayed in Edinburgh."Charles understood that his ancestor, Charles I, had made a fatal mistake in not attacking London in 1643," he says. "The resources of the British crown and parliament were enormous, and if you just stood still you would be wiped out. So his decision was astute."He accepts that when Charles was forced by his generals to turn back at Derby he became moody and without French support he was "almost bound to lose" at the battle of Culloden in 1746, but argues that even there Charles made a better strategic decision than his general, Lord George Murray."When he was frustrated by people who had less vision than himself, he tended to throw his toys out of the pram," says Professor Pittock. "But when things were going for him he was extremely charismatic and visionary.""The 1745 rising has been seen as a purely private enterprise devised by Charles with financial and other support from exiled Jacobites," said Professor Pittock.In three weeks of "wheedling, charisma, promises and hope", as Professor Pittock puts it, Charles gathered 1,200 men at Glenfinnan to raise the royal standard., and though he recruited only 1,000 English Jacobites, that was more than his great uncle Charles II managed in 1651.As to whether he could have taken London, Professor Pittock points out that there were only 1,500 Black Watch soldiers, at Finchley, between Charles's army and the city, and their loyalty was uncertain. The Duke of Cumberland's army was 48 hours away, andAs it was, he retreated, to face his nemesis at Culloden. Charles's critics say he chose the wrong ground and that Murray, who advised a site on the other side of the River Nairn, was overruled. "I walked that site," says Professor Pittock, "and a lot people have taken Murray on trust. In fact the [Murray] site was one that invited the British army to bypass them and head straight for Inverness without fighting."For all that Culloden spelt the end to Jacobite ambitions, it was, says Professor Pittock,he said in his lecture."Jacobitism appears to represent an approach to an alternative constitutional reality in these islands which has in recent years become topical once again," he says. Far from being the "last hurrah" of a failed movement, the Jacobite rising deserves its place in history, says Professor Pittock. "It's still a live issue and a sensitive one."Charles Edward Stuart was born in Rome on December 31 1720, son of James Stuart, "The Old Pretender" whose father was James VII of Scotland and II of England (Magnus Linklater writes).The Stuart claim to the throne of England and Scotland lay in their belief in the "divine right of kings".Charles planned to lead a French army to invade England in 1744,He landed with a small force on the island of Eriskay in July 1745 and raised a clan army at Glenfinnan.He marched on Edinburgh and held the city, later defeating government forces at the Battle of Prestonpans.He invaded as far south as Derby but turned back after failing to convince his generals to carry on to London. He was defeated by the Duke of Cumberland's army of Scottish and English soldiers at Culloden on April 16 1746.He evaded capture, and was helped to escape by loyal clan supporters. In later life he struggled with alcoholism, and died of a stroke in Rome in January 1788 aged 67.