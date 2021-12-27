People gathered outside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's home in Ra'anana. They beat drums, sang songs, and held candles, with signs reading,Another protester said the government should not interfere in decisions regarding people's own health. "In order to live in a free country, we have to let people decide for themselves about their medical conditions," he said, adding that the Health Ministry must be more transparent and explain its recommendations better, instead of "hiding information."Police deployed mounted officers and water cannons to disperse a similar rally outside Bennett's home on December 18.This week, a Health Ministry expert panel recommended a fourth dose of the vaccine for those aged 60 and older and other vulnerable groups. Bennett said the measure will "help us overcome the Omicron wave that is spreading around the world."