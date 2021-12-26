© AFP/ Benedicte Jourdier



A group of demonstrators in the French territory of Guadeloupe have stormed the island's legislative chamber, holding an extended protest over a series of Covid-19 vaccine requirements imposed by the government.The protest kicked off on Thursday and extended into the next day, withFollowing the incursion on Thursday - which at some points got heated, with activists destroying a Christmas tree in the building's lobby -It's unclear whether the meeting took place, or if any agreements were made to amend the controversial policies fueling the protests.An overseas department of France,at both indoor and outdoor public spacesat certain locations.Earlier this month,The curfew expired on December 7, however.In addition to blasting the Covid restrictions, demonstrators also demanded improved access to clean drinking water, increases to wages and pensions, and called on officials to provide more employment opportunities for citizens.