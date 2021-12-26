© Natalya Zamboska - Anadolu Agency



Russian President Vladimir Putin said insulting Prophet Muhammad is a violation of freedom of religion and a violation of the holy feelings of people who profess Islam.This freedom should have in its basis respect for everyone whose feelings can be affected, Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday."What are insults against the Prophet Muhammad? Is this creative freedom? I think not. This is a violation of freedom of religion and a violation of the holy feelings of people who profess Islam, and this brings to life other, even more, acute and extremist manifestations," he said.The same respect must be shown to the memory of people who fought in World War II against Nazi Germany, and, he stressed.