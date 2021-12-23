© Keystone via AP/Salvatore Di Nolfi



The World Health Organization has warned countries against "blanket" booster programs, saying thatAccording to the WHO's advisory group on immunization () report, published on Wednesday,SAGE expressed concern thatfrom under-vaccinated countries to ones with an already high percentage of vaccinated people.WHO's general directorspeaking at a press conference later on Wednesday, further clarified that with 20% of all vaccine doses given now as boosters and additional doses, "blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic rather than ending it."he added.Ghebreyesus also noted that vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths affect unvaccinated people rather than the unboosted, which means that the focus of the countries should be on reaching the target of vaccinating 40% of their population by the end of this year and 70% by the middle of next year.According to SAGE's report,"The majority of these countries are classified as high-income, or upper middle-income.the report said.Ghebreyesus' comments came as the UK has been regularly reporting new records in what Ghebreyesus has called a "blanket booster program."