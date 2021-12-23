© RIA / Maxim Bogodvid

Dmitry Peskov was speaking to a special TV program about the second year of living with Covid-19, alongside other government officials.Just one word cannot express it," he told the TV host Nailya Asker-Zade.The program comes as Russia battles its latest wave of Covid-19 infections. Officials in Russia have tried for months to convince vulnerable citizens to get vaccinated against the virus, but the level of take-up has remained lower than in many other comparable countries. According to Murashko, just 62% of Russians older than 60 have received their first dose - still far behind the national goal of 80% fully vaccinated.Asker-Zade also asked some medical professionals for their sentiments on the anti-vaxxer movement and received some stronger opinions.As things stand, five different vaccines against Covid-19 have been registered in Russia, including Sputnik V, the world's first approved coronavirus jab.