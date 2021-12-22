Two others have been retrieved and hospitalized with medium-severity frostbitesOne Russian serviceman was found dead and another died on the way to the hospital after they were hit by an avalanche in South Ossetia, the nation's government agencies said.A total of five servicemen were hit by the avalanche, and one is still missing. Two others have been retrieved and hospitalized with medium-severity frostbites of the extremities, an Ossetian Health Ministry representative said.The avalanche trapped a total of five servicemen who stood watch at a tunnel of the Transcaucasian Highway.