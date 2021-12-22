An avalanche killed two 17-year-old teens in Idaho, officials said
An avalanche killed two 17-year-old boys who were skiing and snowboarding on an Idaho mountain, officials said.

The teens were buried in an avalanche near Relay Ridge west of Driggs in East Idaho on Friday, Dec. 17, the Teton County Sheriff's Office said.

"The reporting party advised the sheriff's office that one person was riding a snowmobile and another was skiing at the time the avalanche occurred," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Their bodies were recovered from the site of the avalanche near Ryan Peak. The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center said both were 17. The avalanche's cause is under investigation. The sheriff's office did not release the names of the teens.