Japan's government said Tuesday it will increase its financial support for U.S. forces stationed in the country to 1.05 trillion yen ($9.2 billion) under a new five-year agreement starting in fiscal 2022,Raising the sum from the total of 980.1 billion yen for the five years through fiscal 2020 that ended in March, Japan's latest agreement with the United States means that Tokyo's so-called host nation support will average out at 211 billion yen per year.The increaseThe annual average of the budget thatcompares with 201.7 billion yen for the current fiscal year under a one-year tentative deal made in consideration of the U.S. presidential transition.The negotiations over the cost-sharing started following former U.S. President Donald Trump's request that Japan pay and do more for American forces.It is believed that the Trump administration once pushed for Japan's contribution to be quadrupled to $8 billion annually.Cost-sharing agreements between the two nations are usually signed to cover five-year terms. For fiscal 2021, they settled for a one-year extension of the five-year pact through March this year as their talks were affected by the change of power from Trump to Joe Biden."We could show our resolution to stand up to the challenge posed by the difficult security environment together," Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters as he announced the agreement.Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Tokyo and Washington will advance necessary domestic procedures to sign the deal "as soon as possible" and that Japan aims to bring it into effect on April 1 after deliberations at an ordinary Diet session to be convened early next year., according to the Japanese government., it said.To set up new military facilities and improve existing ones at U.S. bases, up to 164.1 billion yen will be spent over five years, compared to 103.2 billion yen under the previous agreement.