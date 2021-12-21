"Dr. Fauci is likely responsible for a preponderance of the total 802,000 US Covid deaths.... It was Dr. Fauci who organized the suppression of easily marshaled and inexpensive early treatments... Fauci who promoted the protocol of sending sick patients home from the ER without any treatment ... Fauci who is responsible for the emergency use authorization on the mRNA "vaccines" that may have killed hundreds of thousands more Americans... And .. Fauci who wants to vaxx up all the children in America, despite evidence that the mRNA shots permanently disable children's innate natural immune systems and can cause lasting heart, blood vessel, brain, and reproductive damage..." James Howard Kunstler, "Where Do You Stand?"

"An investigation of data found in the USA's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has revealed that extremely high numbers of adverse reactions and deaths have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines several times, meaning deadly batches of the experimental injections have now been identified.



But what's perhaps more concerning is that the "deadly" lots were distributed widely across the United States whilst other "benign" lots were sent to just a few locations." ("EXCLUSIVE - 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of the batches produced according to official Government data", The Expose)

"The above chart on the left shows the number of deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine by lot number sent to 13+ states across the USA. This chart has identified the actual lot numbers of Pfizer vaccine that have caused the most deaths in the USA. The deadliest of which is lot number 'EN6201' causing almost 120 deaths." (The Expose')

"Scientists compared variability between Flu vaccine lots with variability between Covid vaccine lots, and were shocked to find EXCESSIVE and HIGHLY UNUSUAL degree of variation between different lots of the Covid vaccines. When 22,000 flu vaccine lots were examined, almost all of them produced 5 or fewer severe adverse reactions per lot...



When the same number of Covid vaccines were compared, there was found to be huge variation - with many lots producing 5 or fewer severe adverse reactions , but many others producing 1000-5000 severe adverse reactions." (The Expose')

"Under FDA regulations, such high variation between different lots and between different manufacturers means the drugs are ADULTERATED, and carries significant legal penalties. Such variation may also negate EUA authorization - which is only granted based on consistency of the product." (The Expose')

"With 2,244 batches shown on the graph, 40% had only 1 adverse reaction, whereas the top 20% were causing over 1,000 adverse reactions per batch... Which shows that the top 20% is 1,000 times worse than the bottom 40%." That's exactly correct. Only a small percentage of lots are causing almost 100% of adverse events and deaths in our data sets.. There can be 1,000% difference in the experience of someone who gets a shot from one lot, than from someone who gets a shot from another." It's a very disturbing situation, no product should be varying like this when it is being given to masses of otherwise healthy people, (including) pregnant women and children. We are exposing them to a gigantic amount of risk. ...



...People who think (these vaccines ) are safe and effective like all the traditional vaccines you are familiar with, you should think again, because this variability exposes a large number of people to excessive risk.



...Sometime manufacturers are exempt from good manufacturing practices if the FDA deems it is a public health emergency, but in that case, the public should be aware of what they are taking. They should not be equating these injections to traditional vaccines." ("Covid 19 Vaccines by Lot Number", Bitchute)

"It is exceptionally clear that criminal activity within the vaccine community has caused an adulteration of 1% of the vaccine batches, which is why overall we get such poor results.... This is exceptionally clear when you see that about 99% of the vaccine batches produce typically 0-3 adverse events in the VAERS database, whilst the other 1% produce typically hundreds to many-thousands of AE (Adverse Events), including almost all of the deaths and serious disabilities, which aren't present in the other 99%."

1. No one noticed. (Not the manufacturers, nor FDA, nor CDC, HHS, insurers etc.)



2. (Or) They know. (what's going on, that is.)

"Given VAERS is publicly accessible & is specified as a tool for detecting the unexpected, there must be someone in a three-letter agency tasked with monitoring VAERS.... The he adds this, "I don't care what your general view is of vaccines broadly or covid19 vaccines specifically, you cannot accept this huge degree of output vaccination from lot to lot. It's injected Russian roulette."

"But the investigation of VAERS data also revealed that reported deaths due to the Pfizer vaccine were again only associated with certain batches of the jab. The chart above shows that 96% of the lots of Pfizer vaccine had zero death reports made against them. Meaning the 2,828 reported deaths were associated with just 4% of the lots of Pfizer vaccine.



Five lot numbers were associated with 61-80 deaths each, a further 5 lot numbers were associated with 81-100 deaths each, and just 2 separate lot numbers were associated with over 100 deaths each....



The same can be seen for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Ninety-five-percent of the lots of Moderna vaccine had zero death reports made against them. Meaning the 2,603 deaths were associated with just 5% of the lots of Moderna vaccine.



Thirteen lot numbers were associated with 41-60 deaths each, 2 lot numbers were associated with 61-80 deaths each and 1 lot number was associated with 81-100 deaths....This data therefore shows that each lot from the 130 different lot numbers of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine distributed to more than 13 states, harmed on average 639 times more people, hospitalised on average 109 times more people, and killed on average 22 times more people." (The Expose')

Can the deaths that are reported on VAERS be linked to specific batches of the Covid-19 vaccine?Yes, they can.Are you sure of that? What you're suggesting is that particular lots of the vaccine are toxic.That appears to be the case.I want to make sure I understand what you're saying: Are you accusing the drug companies of murder?That possibility can't be ruled out, although it cannot yet be proven "beyond a reasonable doubt." Not surprisingly, however, neither industry leaders, regulators or the FBI have shown the slightest interest in examining the evidence that has been meticulously compiled by reputable researchers. The fact is, there is already sufficient statistical evidence that something very sinister is going on that requires an immediate and thorough investigation. It's a matter of gravest concern, after all, people are dying.I'm still can't believe what you're saying. Do you really think that corporations kill for money?Have you ever heard of Vioxx, Paxil or Oxycodone or have you been living under a rock for the last 40 years? Are you at all familiar with the abysmal record of these serial felons that masquerade as respectable pharmaceutical companies but have inflicted horrible suffering and injury on the population? Yes, I realize that liberals love these drug companies and believe they operate with the purest of intentions, but I'm telling you that they'd cut your heart out in a split-second if they thought it would fatten their bottom line. I suggest you expand your reading and figure it out for yourself.Let's cut to the chase: What proof do you have that the drug companies are deliberately distributing these "toxic" batches of vaccines?Wait a minute: What I'm saying is there's enough evidence to warrant an investigation. I'm also saying thatNow check out this blurb from The Expose':Think about that for a minute. The "deadly" vaccines were widely distributed across the US but they're all identifiable by a simple lot number. That's astonishing, don't you think? So, we know that specific lot numbers are killing and injuring people but Fauci and Co. still haven't alerted the public, notified the FBI, called for an investigation or stopped the vaccination campaign. Why? And why is the media ignoring this story? If they were genuinely interested in saving lives, this would be headline news, wouldn't it?But that's all just speculation. You still have not produced a lick of evidence to back your claims.You're right. So far, it's all just theory, so let's get back to the article:How does that happen? How does one batch generate almost zero adverse reactions and another batch generates 1,000-times that amount? Is it just a quality control issue or is there more here that meets the eye?And this is not a trivial matter since it appears that these particular batches may be responsible for the bulk of the 20,000 fatalities listed on the VAERS reporting system. Also, as the author points out:I agree that it's all very concerning, but you still haven't produced any hard evidence yet. Show me the proof of wrongdoing or admit that you're jumping the gun.Look; we're building a case here without access to the labs where these vaccines were manufactured and without access to any forensic evidence whatsoever. The best we can do is provide circumstantial and statistical evidence that a thorough investigation is warranted. Got it? We don't have a smoking gun. What we have is compelling evidence that something very sinister is going on. People are dying and their deaths are directly connected to specific vaccine lots that can be positively identified and traced back to their source. Isn't that enough to justify an independent probe?I think it is but, naturally, the people who have something to hide are not going to support an investigation.Now, get a load of this video that gives an excellent rundown of what we're dealing with. The whole thing is worth watching, but for our purposes, we'll focus on minute 14: 35. Here's what they say:Allow me to state the obvious: "1,000% difference" is more than a rounding error. It suggests that certain lots are contaminated even though they are still being used. That is flat-out scary.Also, while this analysis does not prove a criminal conspiracy, it certainly strengthens the case for those who- like myself- believe that that's exactly what's going on, a conspiracy. Naturally, any depopulation scheme would have to appear randomized and sporadic. Such a scheme would not play out in a year or even two years, but over the course of a decade or more. Vaccines would play a critical role in that scheme as they provide direct access to the physical biology of all 7 billion people on earth. A small portion of those people would die shortly after inoculation, which is what we are seeing here. The vast majority of fatalities, however, would only show up in the excess mortality data which has been steadily rising in all the countries that launched mass vaccination campaigns earlier in the year. The trajectory of these excess deaths suggest that the depopulation agenda will only be achieved over a protracted period of time, perhaps, a decade or more. What that shows, is that -while our rulers may be evil- they're not stupid, in fact, they are disturbingly calculating. Here's how analyst Steve Kirsch summed it up on his Substack account:Repeat: "Criminal activity... has caused an adulteration of 1% of the vaccine batches."As former Pfizer VP Mike Yeadon points out in another post, there are only two options we need to consider regarding this matter. Either:Which is it?Yeadon concludes that it would be impossible for the people in charge NOT to knowNot surprisingly, that's the term that keeps popping up everywhere: "Russian roulette"; spin the chamber and hope you don't blow your brains out. Is it too much to expect that vaccination should be more than a (potentially) life-ending roll-of-the-dice? Is that too much to ask?This might surprise you, but I actually agree with you for once. I think it would be perfectly reasonable for people to check the lot number before they get vaccinated. But I don't agree with your other wild assumptions which I think are totally off-base.Fair enough. But I should mention that I was just as skeptical as you when I first read the article. I just couldn't imagine that there could be a such a huge discrepancy between vaccines that are supposed to be identical. Now we see that they're not identical, not even close. The differences are humongous and deadly. Which brings us to our next question: Is it intentional? If these lots are responsible for most of the vaccine-generated deaths on VAERS, and if there is up-to "1,000 to 1" difference in adverse events between these and the other batches; then we need to know whether or not this was done deliberately or not.There you go again, stretching the facts to fit your theory. I still think there could be more benign explanation.Let me get this straight: This analysis identifies certain batches of vaccines as a thousand-times more lethal than other batches, but you think there is a "benign explanation" for that? Please, tell me what that explanation might be?I don't know off-hand. I'd have to think about it for a while. But I don't think jumping to conclusions gets us any closer to the truth.I wouldn't call statistical analysis "jumping to conclusions", but that's your call. Anyway, let's skip the debate and get back to the article:So, the same weird pattern applies to both major vaccine producers, but you still think there's a "benign explanation", right?Right.And, even though "deadly batches of the experimental injections have now been identified", you don't think they were deliberately distributed across the country?No, I don't.So, it's all just a "big accident" by well-meaning people doing their best in very trying circumstances, right?Yes.And the fact that no one is investigating this situation- that continues to cause death and injury- is just a bureaucratic snafu of some kind, right?Right.I think you're in denial. That's all. I think you're so attached to your own view that you refuse to see what is going on right beneath your nose. My guess is that if Anthony Fauci ordered the summary execution of all 60 million Americans who refuse to get vaccinated, you'd come up with some excuse for him. You'd say "That's okay, he's just doing his job, he's just fighting Covid."That's true, isn't it?You always exaggerate.One last thing: Do you know what the "perfect crime" is? The "perfect crime" is one in which there is no evidentiary link between the perpetrator and the victim. No proof, no apparent motive and no smoking gun. The plan to exterminate millions of people with toxic vaccines was supposed to be the perfect crime. But, guess what? Someone slipped up and we now have the lot numbers. That's right, the lot numbers. Someone carelessly left their fingerprints on the murder weapon and, now, all we have to do is track him down and bring him to justice.It's not much, but it's a step in the right direction.I don't really like the tone of this article, and I think much of the criticism in the comments section is reasonable and fair. I usually base my pieces on the analysis of medical experts, scientists and other professionals. This article depends too much on the findings of a website that may have some credibility issues. (although, I hope not.)Personally, I found the video extremely compelling and persuasive, and I also think that the topic deserves greater scrutiny and investigation. But I also think, overall, the article is a bit thin on facts and data and long on conjecture.In short,I'll do better next time.