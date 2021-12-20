Society's Child
Project Veritas reveals ANOTHER pedophilia scandal involving a CNN producer - UPDATE: Name revealed
The Post Millenial
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 19:44 UTC
According to the outlet, one text exchange featured the producer telling the source how his fiancé's daughter was "wearing very closely cut bottoms at the pool," before graphically describing how he could see the outline of her genitals.
The CNN producer also allegedly solicited sexually explicit photos of the source's underage daughter.
The messages and videos were allegedly obtained by a woman who was involved in a relationship with the CNN producer for over a decade, Janine Banani, a case manager for human trafficking victims, as well as those of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The source claimed to have obtained the information for authorities but contacted Project Veritas when she was worried that action might not be taken. The source told the outlet that she "felt disgusted" and felt the need to come forward because "these people with power seem to get away with it."
"I feel disgusted. I feel dirty and I reply (to the texts) you know, it's, it's your girl's kid like your girlfriend's kid. Usually every time we text, it's always about him wanting to see me and a stepdaughter together."
She then provided a recording in which the producer allegedly said, "...after I'm done having my mouth on her, I'm going to walk up and put my crotch very close to her face," he said referring to the minor, "...slowly unzip my zipper and just guide her head a little closer and I'm just going to have her kiss the head and I'm going to put her hand on it so she can feel what the hard flesh feels like."
The source added, "He sent me a text saying, 'I love that she is getting hot. I want to taste how wet she makes you,' and he's talking about who his second daughter, who's 14 years old, even about my daughter."
The source also alleged that the CNN producer offered her money in exchange for nude pictures of her and her daughter.
She added, "I do not want this girl to be a victim. I'm not a journalist. I'm not a detective to people with power seem to get away with. I just want this kid to be safe."
Project Veritas said that they contacted authorities, and then to ensure the safety of the children, reached out to their mother.
Once that had been done, the outlet contacted CNN to inform them of the allegations that then request a comment but did not receive a response.
These new allegations come after the arrest of former CNN employee, John Griffin, who has been charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.
Comment:
UPDATE 17/12/2021:
Project Veritas has released the name of the latest CNN producer to be embroiled in a pedophilia scandal. Rick Saleeby, the staffer in question, is a producer on The Lead with Jake Tapper.
I wanted to reach out to sincerely thank you again. I am very grateful toward you guys and everything you've done for me and my children. Our world has just been completely flipped upside down, but none of that matters. We are all safe. I'm hoping, praying, and pushing for charges to be brought against him, so he can never do this to another child/family again.
"I want the public and any predators to know, without a shadow of a doubt, that I will go to the absolute ends of the earth to protect my babies. And I am tremendously grateful that you guys have saved us all from him.
"Despite the hardships ahead, I am going to continue to sit with these feelings of gratitude toward you guys and the woman who provided you with the information. Gratitude will get us through to the other side of all this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and Merry Christmas."
Saleeby allegedly solicited sexually explicit photos of the source's underage daughter.
The messages and videos were allegedly obtained by a woman who was involved in a relationship with the CNN producer for over a decade, Janine Banani, a case manager for human trafficking victims, as well as those of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The source claimed to have obtained the information for authorities but contacted Project Veritas when she was worried that action might not be taken. The source told the outlet that she "felt disgusted" and felt the need to come forward because "these people with power seem to get away with it."
"I feel disgusted. I feel dirty and I reply (to the texts) you know, it's, it's your girl's kid like your girlfriend's kid. Usually every time we text, it's always about him wanting to see me and a stepdaughter together."
She then provided a recording in which the producer allegedly said, "...after I'm done having my mouth on her, I'm going to walk up and put my crotch very close to her face," he said referring to the minor, "...slowly unzip my zipper and just guide her head a little closer and I'm just going to have her kiss the head and I'm going to put her hand on it so she can feel what the hard flesh feels like."
The source added, "He sent me a text saying, 'I love that she is getting hot. I want to taste how wet she makes you,' and he's talking about who his second daughter, who's 14 years old, even about my daughter."
The source also alleged that Saleeby offered her money in exchange for nude pictures of her and her daughter.
She added, "I do not want this girl to be a victim. I'm not a journalist. I'm not a detective to people with power seem to get away with. I just want this kid to be safe."
These new allegations come after the arrest of former CNN employee, John Griffin, who has been charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.
