© Armstrong Eonomics

While everyone argues over vaccines and who created COVID, all of these debates and questions dominate 99% of the online agenda. There is something SERIOUSLY mining and that simply the end goal and what is the motive. Some try to claim that there are dark forces hidden behind the images of Gates and Schwab. Some claim that Schwab is just a marketing man. What they fail to understand is the MOTIVE and why are politicians jumping at the chance to lock people down?If any fund manager ran his business the way that all governments, they would be thrown in prison for 20 year+. They continually borrow today to pay the last bondholder.The end game is that this scheme is coming to an end. The negative interest rates in Europe have wiped out the bondholders, pension funds, and kept governments on life-support since 2014. There isno way out of this mess other than what I submitted in meetings and when I saw they were more inclined to take Schwab's ideas, I did the Solution Conference in 2015.Theis toSo while everyone argues over COVID, vaccines, COVID passports, and lockdowns, the real plot is never discussed. This is what 2032 is all about. It is thethat began with Keynesian Economics and the Great Depression. Part of Schwab's 2030 agenda is to end democracy they call "populism" for we are too stupid to know what is best for us, when it is all about them retaining power.The 2022 elections will be rigged around the world. Australia will probably go to the election in March, or between February and May. In France, the first round of the 2022 French presidential election will be held on April 10, 2022. Should no candidate win a majority of the vote in the first round, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates on April 24, 2022. The next Hungarian parliamentary elections will be held in April or May 2022 and this will be certainly a vote on COVID. The next Italian general election is due to be held in Italy no later than June 1, 2023. In Britain, the next general election will be held on May 2, 2024, in line with the Fixed-term Parliaments Act. These are just some key elections. Of course, the US mid-term election will be in November that is showing to be a Panic Cycle.