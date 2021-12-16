According to numerous reports, Latinos are leaving the Democratic party in large numbers. In an essay expressing great concern about the phenomenon in The Liberal Patriot, to The New York Post, Ruy Teixeira claims, "It's not as bad as you think, it's worse."
The Wall Street Journal notes:
"The nation's large and diverse group of Hispanic voters is showing signs of dividing its support between Democrats and Republicans more evenly than in recent elections, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds, a troubling development for the Democratic Party, which has long counted on outsize Hispanic support."CNN laments: "Democrats have a major problem with Hispanic Voters"
El American explains:
"The Hispanic community is one of the fastest growing in the electorate. Most of us fled countries ruined economically and morally by leftist policies, we don't want the same thing to happen in the United States. Undoubtedly, this community will play a key role in the upcoming elections."As Nevada Democrats continue to shift further left in policy and the state party is run by Bernie Sanders socialists, Nevada's Latino population has been steadily shifting toward Republican candidates and conservative messaging.
According to Jesus Marquez, former adviser to President Donald J Trump, conservative radio commentator in Nevada, and political consultant, Latinos have been steadily shifting away from the Democrat party since President Trump ran for office in 2016.
"Romney got 27 percent of the Latino vote. Trump got 32 percent in 2016, and in 2020, 37 percent of Latinos voted for Donald Trump. In Nevada, those numbers were 30 and 36 percent, respectively. With a new generation of Republican leaders taking charge, like Adam Laxalt and Ron Desantis, Latinos continue to embrace conservative messaging and the movement that Donald Trump started," Marquez stated.
"Democrats are now trying to divide and redefine Latinos with referring to us as LatinX. Latinos see this as an imposition and do not identify with this term, but liberals keep using it. It seems like they all got the same memo to use this LatinX term when defining Latinos, but I can tell you, this is backfiring on them" Marquez warned.
Marquez says that Latinos want what most American's want: economic prosperity, a good education for their children, and the freedom to choose. The freedom to choose is specific to Covid mandates which have impacted schools and small businesses.
In numerous calls to his Nevada radio show, Marquez notes that Latino business owners and parents are flipping from Democrat to Republican. Their reason? Their businesses are struggling under Governor Sisolak's and President Biden's restrictions and mandates, and their children are suffering due to forced masking and distance learning.
"Latinos understood what economic prosperity was under Donald Trump. They now clearly understand what Biden's policies are doing to their businesses and families and they are rejecting these policies," Marquez said.
Megan Barth is the founding editor of The Nevada Globe. She has written for The Hill, The Washington Times, The Daily Wire, American Thinker, Canada Free Press and The Daily Caller and has appeared frequently on, among others, Headline News CNN, NewsMax TV, One America News Network, Lars Larson, and Bill Cunningham.
