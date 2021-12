© REUTERS / Kevin Coombs

Tech giant Apple has quietly erased references to its plan to scan user files for images of child sexual abuse on all US iPhones,. Critics call the proposed technology a major invasion of privacy.The latest update of Apple's Child Safety page hasUnder CSAM, Apple devices would collect hash sums of private images and compare them to a database of images of sexual abuse of minors. It would allow the company to refer identified possessors of child pornography to the authorities, it said.The suggestion was criticized by many advocates of online privacy, like NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and the Electronic Frontier Foundation. They saidThe page update was first spotted by MacRumors.com and happened sometime between last Friday and Monday, judging by archived versions.Despite the change,, a spokesperson for the company told The Verge. Apple's position on CSAM has not changed since September, when it said it was delaying the launch of the feature, Shane Bauer said. A detailed explanation of how it would work, which was published in August, is still live on Apple's website, but no release date has been announced so far.The page update apparently came with the introduction of two other Apple child protection features last week.Both were announced in August alongside CSAM.