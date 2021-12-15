© Ministère Des Affaires Sociales Et De L’action Humanitaire Congo



At least 15 people have died, 9 are missing and thousands have been displacedin Congo-Brazzaville (also Republic of Congo).Congo-Brazzaville's ministry of Social Affairs (Ministère Des Affaires Sociales Et De L'action Humanitaire) reported flooding in parts of Likouala Department from early September this year.Flooding was reported along the main rivers in the central and northern departments of Likouala, Sangha, Cuvette and Plateaux. Heavy rain also caused damage and flooding in the cities of Pointe-Noire in the south, and the capital Brazzaville.Thousands of homes have been damaged and about 6,552 people have been displaced, according to government estimates. Evacuees are being accommodated by host families, were living in temporary accommodations in schools and religious buildings, or were living in temporary camps on farmland.IFRC said, "The affected population is exposed to bad weather, poor hygiene and waterborne diseases due to the lack of clean water. Heavy flooding has destroyed fields and livestock, drastically reducing livelihoods."