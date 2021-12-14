An undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck off the coast of Indonesia's Flores Island, prompting the country's monitoring agency to issue a tsunami warning which was later called off.The US Geological Survey said that the quake occurred at a depth of 18.5km under the sea and was located 112km north of the second-largest island town in East Nusa Tenggara province.Almost two hours after the quake, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency agency called off the tsunami warning but asked locals in East Nusa Tenggara and South Sulawesi to remain vigilant.Areas facing immediate threat of tsunami include Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and Southeast and South Sulawesi.The quake was also felt strongly in Makassar in South Sulawesi, according to reports.The quake was felt for several minutes, forcing more people to rush out of their homes, said Alfons Hada Betan, head of the East Flores Disaster Mitigation agency.People in coastal areas were urged to get away from the beach lines, especially from the northern side, "as there was a big tsunami there back in 1972", said chief of Flores Timur district Anton Hayon.Prone to strong earthquakes, Indonesia last suffered a major earthquake of 6.2 magnitude in January which claimed 105 lives and injured close to 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.Placed around the "Pacific Ring of Fire", Indonesia rests on an area of high seismic activity and has already seen four earthquakes this year over the magnitude of 5.0.