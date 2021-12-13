the interior minister has said, as virus-related hospital admissions rise sharply across the country.In recent days French media have covered the case of a woman with the virus who died in a Paris regional hospital after showing a false vaccine certificate. The hospital's intensive care chief said they would have given the woman immediate antibody treatment had they known that she was not vaccinated.Authorities have identified several thousand fake Covid-19 health passes in use around France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday on RTL radio. He said aroundHe did not say how many people have been arrested so far, or provide details.The French government is tightening rules on the passes, which are required to enter all restaurants and a growing number of events and venues. To get one,With more confirmed infections one day last week than at any point in the pandemic, France is accelerating efforts to administer booster jabs in the hope that is enough to reduce pressure on hospitals.The government hasbut is trying to avoid a new lockdown. Health Minister Olivier Veran told the newspaper Le Parisien that while "the epidemic wave is violent", there are signs the rise is starting to slow. He said 90% of people over 65 have had booster jabs so far.