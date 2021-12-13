© Christian Charisius / dpa via Global Look Press



Attempts to turn social media into an exclusive club where only elites have a right to speak in the name of rooting out dangerous misinformation are fundamentally wrong, a senior Meta official said.Andrew Bosworth, who leads technological research at Meta and is set to become the tech giant's CTO next year, pushed back against critics who accuse social media like Facebook of harming society by failing to police speech on their platforms.Bosworth rejected the notion that the democratization of public speech brought by the advance of social media should be reversed due to the threat of misinformation.US-based social media, Facebook in particular, have been put under increased pressure to increasingly police their platforms so that they are not used by 'malicious' actors. The initial push came after the 2016 election based on the claim that Russia used memes to interfere with the political process. More recently, the justification for censorship was that misinformation about Covid-19 and health was running rampant online.