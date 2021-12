© Getty Images / TommL

As we move into another work from home (WFH) epidemic, a new game of cat and mouse has emerged where employees are using 'mouse mover' devices to escape the micromanaging surveillance of their bosses.Workplace surveillance is nothing new. Nor is resistance to it.The idea that people needed constant observation if they were to work efficiently goes back to early manufacturing in the early 1900s and the emergence of Taylorism. But since Covid, surveillance has moved from the office into the home.Working from home, often cited as a sea change for employees who can alter their work/life balance, is, in fact, a double-edged sword.This is why pushback is both inevitable and welcome.The monitoring of workers at home has increased dramatically during the Covid pandemic.It is uncertain how many employers choose invisible monitoring. They don't tend to advertise this. However, there are cases where this may be justified. For example, companies dealing with sensitive data often have legal obligations to ensure data isn't leaked or stolen from company computers. For off-site workers, this may necessitate a certain level of on-device monitoring. In these cases, employers should make this explicit, but such monitoring should be proportionate and specific to the problem they are trying to solve.Not surprisingly, infantilised employees have begun to push back.The example of Tech8USA - a supplier of a mouse mover - demonstrates this. The company had initially started selling the devices in late 2018 with an eye toward video game players who didn't want to get signed out of a game when taking a short break. Before the pandemic, sales were modest. Two months into the lockdown, they experienced double-digit growth. And as Diana Rodriguez, a spokesperson from Tech8USA, explained, even as people have returned to offices, sales haven't slowed down. Mouse mimicking software that does a similar job, and mouse mover videos on YouTube , show an increased uptake across the globe. A year ago, the top three videos were viewed close to half a million times. Search Amazon for 'mouse mover jiggler automatic undetectable', and you will discover over 77 products for sale (a reflection of how many Chinese companies have also spotted the opportunity and have moved aggressively into the market).This pushback by employees raises questions about the future of trust in the corporation and the WFH culture. Without reading too much into this, this passive fightback offers some grounds for optimism.They might not be on the streets demonstrating against authoritarian restrictions, but they are silently pushing back, not voting with their feet - more sitting back while their moving mouse jigglers allow them to escape the constant gaze of their employers.I know what I'm giving to friends and family for Christmas. Plug in and free your body and soul. Norman Lewis is a writer, speaker and consultant on innovation and technology, was most recently a Director at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he set up and led their crowdsourced innovation service. Follow him on Twitter @Norm_Lewis