Heavy snowfall covered Belgrade and much of the Balkans on Sunday, hampering traffic, canceling flights at the Serbian capital's main airport and disrupting public transportation.The icy conditions saw trucks skidding across the roads and getting stuck while ploughs were being used to pull them out.Several flights from and to Belgrade's main airport were canceled because of the weather conditions and a brief power cut to the main terminal, Belgrade media reported. A highway leading to the airport was closed for several hours because of a traffic jam caused by the snowfall.before they were provided bus transportation to the capitalEmergency services have been assisting authorities in the cleanup operation throughout Sunday, while another alert for more snow and ice has been issued.The worst-hit areas were in the Smolyan region, near the border with Greece, where rivers burst their banks to cause the overflowing of roads and the flooding of homes. Several trucks were trapped in a landslide on an intercity road.Many roads were temporarily blocked by landslides in the south. Elsewhere in the northeast and southeast of the country, heavy snow has hampered or temporarily blocked traffic.Source: AP