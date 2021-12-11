© John Thys/AFP/KJN



"It means that Budapest can "adjust its national rules to reality by adopting additional, unique measures. With this judgement, the Constitutional Court has built a strong legal barrier in addition to the physical closure of our borders."

Hungary's Constitutional Court has struck down a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge a ruling by the EU's top court against Budapest's asylum policy.In its decision on December 10, the Constitutional Court ruled thatThe judges did, however, rule thatfor common implementation of EU rules.The judges said Hungary can also decide whether a person can remain in the country, where there is "incomplete effectiveness" in terms of EU rules. They added thatLast month, the CJEU ruled that Hungary had failed to fulfill its obligations under EU law with its rule that considers asylum applications inadmissible if the asylum seeker arrives in Hungary via a third country considered safe.The challenge to the EU court's ruling was made by Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga. She argued that implementing the ruling by the European court would result in many migrants staying permanently in Hungary.Orban is facing an election next spring that is expected to be the most serious challenge to his rule since he was voted into power in 2010. He has portrayed immigration as a civilizational threat to Europe, and is campaigning as a defender of national interests against unfair dictates from Brussels.In areleased on its website, the"Continuing the saber-rattling miscarriage of justice will have serious human rights and financial consequences," it said.She said onVarga referred to the border fence along Hungary's southern frontier.