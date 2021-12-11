© Carter Williams, KSL.com



A storm that slammed Utah Thursday and lingered into Friday dumped over 2 feet of snow in some of the state's mountains, according to the National Weather Service.The weather service lifted all remaining winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings Friday afternoon, as the storm moved eastward.The BYU campus received 3 inches of snow in Provo, as did Salt Lake City, at 5,088 feet elevation.What's more, the storm carried plenty of water — an important distinction for snowpack, which is calculated by the amount of water within the fallen snow. Not all of the weather service sites indicated snow totals; some instead provided precipitation totals. Pine Creek in the Central Mountains, for example, received 3.1 inches of precipitation.The statewide snowpack total is still well below normal for close to mid-December. However, it jumped from 31% of normal on Monday to 55% of normal as of 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.Meanwhile, most other aspects of the storm have cleared up. All traction requirements have been lifted in Utah; however, U.S. Highway 191 is closed at the Utah-Wyoming border due to road conditions. The Utah Department of Transportation wrote that's not expected to reopen until Monday.The department urged drivers to delay their travel Friday morning due to weather conditions, as the storm lingered in the state."Heavy lake effect snow is causing issues on many highways in Salt Lake County. Please consider delaying travel for 2-3 hours until the snow moves out. If you have to travel, please use caution and slow down," the department tweeted in the morning.The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed it responded to over 250 crashes between Thursday and Friday. Drivers were also warned of long delays on I-15 after a crash early Friday briefly shut down the freeway southbound at Draper.Utah Transit Authority also lifted all its snow routes that had been put in place Friday morning.