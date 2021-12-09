© AFCEA International



"Many brave men and women gave their lives to ensure Daesh never returns, and as we complete our combat role, we will remain here to advise, assist and enable the Iraqi Security Forces. The war against IS was not over. Daesh is down, but not out."

Iraq and the U.S.-led coalition concluded a final round of technical talks tosecurity officials and the coalition announced Thursday.The talks — which centered on the transition — formally end the coalition's combat mission, tweeted Qassim al-Araji, Iraq's national security advisor. He said the coalition would continue providing assistance, advice and training for Iraqi forces.There are roughly 2,500 U.S. troops remaining in Iraq. It is unclear how many will remain in the next phase of coalition assistance.Coalition commander Maj. Gen. John Brennan stated:The coalition said Thursday it was prepared to end the combat mission before the set deadline, said Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga Big. Gen. Hazhar Ismail, who attended the meeting in Baghdad. "They said we are ready starting from today," he said.to conduct strikes on IS targets and for intelligence gathering, both Iraqi and Kurdish security officials have said.Iraq has witnessed an uptick in IS attacks lately across a stretch of disputed northern territory that has long served as a hotbed for militant activity.The intention to shift from a U.S. combat role to one focused on training and advising Iraqi security forces was announced earlier, in April, when a joint U.S.-Iraqi statement said this allowed for the removal from Iraq of any remaining U.S. combat forces on a timetable to be determined later.For years, U.S. troops have played support roles in Iraq and in neighboring Syria, from where IS swept across the border in 2014 to capture large swaths of Iraqi territory, prompting the U.S. to send troops back to Iraq that year.