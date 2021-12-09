© Unsplash / Derek Lee

The China Evergrande Group has been declared in default on its dollar debt by Fitch Ratings. Evergrande is the second largest residential real estate company in China, with more than 1,300 projects in 280 cities.The US-based rating agency cut the developer's rating to Restricted Default due to non-payment of US$1.2 billion in bond repayments within the grace period, which expired on Monday.Earlier this month, the Chinese authorities summoned Evergrande's founder after the firm announced it may be unable to repay its debt. The company pledged to "actively engage" with offshore creditors on a restructuring plan.Evergrande already missed a deadline in early November to pay off liabilities totaling $82.5 million.Last month, a major shareholder of Evergrande - the Hong Kong-based Chinese Estates Holdings - slashed its stake in the company by selling about 270 million shares.The People's Bank of China said in October that Evergrande's problems are an "individual phenomenon" and the risks due to its potential default are "controllable," with the country's real estate sector remaining "healthy."Critics say the housing built by Evergrande is unaffordable for most people in the country, and the company is unable to sell what it builds.