Paul A. Nuttall is a historian, author and a former politician. He was a Member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2019 and was a prominent campaigner for Brexit

The move to enshrine 'hate crimes' into its founding treaties will just be another flashpoint for clashes between Brussels and the likes of Hungary and Poland.The European Commission is proposing to add "hate crimes" to one of the founding treaties of the European Union. This will give Brussels more power to punish member states that it deems are not effectively tackling hate speech, misogyny, and homophobia.The European Commission text says, "hate is moving into the mainstream, targeting individuals and groups of people sharing or perceived as sharing 'a common characteristic,' such as race, ethnicity, language, religion, nationality, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, sex characteristics or any other fundamental characteristic, or a combination of such characteristics."At the moment, this list includes terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation of women and children, among other things. Unlike 'hate', however, these crimes are not subjective. Smuggling drugs is clearly illegal, as is human trafficking and terrorism.The European Union views its treaties as akin to the Ten Commandments: Sacrosanct and written in stone. They are the foundations upon which the bloc is built, and the articles contained are often used to punish member states who the Eurocrats deem to have stepped out of line. Just ask Poland and Hungary.The alteration of these founding treaties is also a convoluted affair, and way too complicated to go into in detail here. However, major alterations to the EU treaties requires referendums in some member states, such as Ireland. Of course, the EU will not want to see any more referendums, as people are way too unpredictable and inconvenient.The addition of 'hate crimes' to the treaty will not be deemed a major change, however, and it will not trigger referendums, so the EU can breathe a hefty sigh of relief. But what is not up for debate is the fact that the treaty change will require support of the European Parliament and the European Council.That means that those countries which will undoubtedly be targeted by this proposed change, will have the ability to reject it, regardless of what the European Commission, the European Parliament, or other member states say. And this is where the bun fight will occur.Over the past six months alone, the EU has forced Polish regions to row back on anti-LGBT resolutions through threats of financial penalties. Hungary has also been at war with Brussels over what the EU deems to be anti-LGBT legislation. This prompted Slovenia's PM to criticize the EU for attempting to impose "imaginary European values" on the Central European nations.But do not expect the Western member states, the European Parliament, or the European Commission to go down without a fight. Buckets of political slurry will be poured over the governments of these Central European countries in an effort to get them to buckle.Nevertheless, I believe it is doomed to fail, as Poland, Hungary, and Slovenia supporting this proposal would be like turkeys voting for Christmas. So, once again, the EU will find that these pesky problematic Central European member states will put a spoke in the great wheel of political integration.