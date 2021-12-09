© Christof Stache/AFP



50 to 60 centimeters of snow

Residents in the east and south east of Austria have woken up to the heaviest snowfall in nine years - with more forecast into the afternoon of Thursday, December 9th.In Burgenland, up to 30 centimeters of snow fell overnight on Wednesday andIn the mountains, 20 to 40 centimeters of snow are reported to have fallen and, according to international weather service Ubimet,Even the capital city of Vienna has several centimeters of snow with many public transport routes delayed on Thursday morning.Austria's Centre for Severe Weather has issued its highest alerts for Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Carinthia and snow clearing vehicles have been out in force to keep roads in operation.The Kronen Zeitung reports emergency services have been kept busy with cars stuck in snow, fallen trees and pedestrians falling on slippery streets.Upper Austria is the only part of the country where heavy snowfall is not forecast. The western areas of the Danube and Linz have reportedly had a light coating of snow and up to 10 centimeters is expected in the province.Looking ahead to the weekend, most parts of the country should have some sunshine on Friday morning, while snow could persist in the west. By the evening, snow could return to Upper Austria, Salzburg and East Tyrol.According to Bergfex, more snow is forecast in the Alps on Saturday and Sunday, while in the east and south east it should be dry and sunny.