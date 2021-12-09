An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 hit near a string of islands in southern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.The epicentre of the 20 km-deep quake was in the waters near the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima prefecture, JMA said, adding there was no danger of a tsunami. The tremor registered a 5-plus on Japan's 1-7 intensity scale in some areas.Source: Reuters