Shallow earthquake of preliminary magnitude 6.0 hits southern Japan
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 12:12 UTC
The epicentre of the 20 km-deep quake was in the waters near the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima prefecture, JMA said, adding there was no danger of a tsunami. The tremor registered a 5-plus on Japan's 1-7 intensity scale in some areas.
Source: Reuters
Once a profound truth has been seen, it cannot be 'unseen'. There's no 'going back' to the person you were. Even if such a possibility did exist...why would you want to?
