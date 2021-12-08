Why it matters: The committee has used the threat of contempt — and the associated financial and reputational costs — to try to ensure evasive witnesses sit for their depositions.
Driving the news: Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger in a letter sent Tuesday that the panel is "left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution."
- The letter came after Terwilliger told the panel earlier Tuesday that Meadows would "decline the opportunity to appear voluntarily" for a planned deposition after failing to appear for one last month.
- Thompson also skewered Meadows for writing in a book some of the information the committee is seeking from him. "That he would sell his telling of the facts of that day while denying a congressional committee the opportunity to ask him about the attack on our Capitol marks an historic and aggressive defiance of Congress," he wrote in the letter.
- The plan, according to Thompson, involved "appointing alternate electors in certain states."
- Meadows also texted "I love it" in early January to an organizer of the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse — at which Trump spoke, according to Thompson.
- The committee voted unanimously to recommend contempt referrals in both those cases, with all House Democrats and a handful of Republicans voting to approve the Bannon referral in October.