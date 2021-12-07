Two men aged between 25 and 29 have died after being struck by lightning in Mtubatuba on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.Ward Councillor Lucky Mbokwana says the men were returning home from playing soccer when they were struck.Mbokwana is appealing to people to help the two families."On Monday around 18h00, lightning struck two men. While they were on their way back to their homes, the lightning struck them so they passed away. So we are appealing to the residents to assist us with anything that they can assist with because those two families, Gumede, the other one is Gina, so those two families are not benefitting from anywhere."