A Sony senior vice president who worked on the PlayStation Network has been terminated from his job after getting caught up in an amateur pedophilia sting video.
George Cacioppo was allegedly trying to arrange a meeting with a person claiming to be a 15-year-old boy, according to a video posted Dec. 3 by the YouTube channel People v. Preds. Cacioppo had been a senior vice president of engineering at Sony for the past eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was been fired after allegedly appearing in the video.
"We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment," Sony said in an emailed statement Sunday.
Cacioppo didn't immediately respond to requests for comment submitted through his LinkedIn account.
According to a Google Drive link posted in the YouTube video's description, Cacioppo allegedly spoke with a person who said he was 15 years old on Grindr, the social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people. The two exchanged pictures and discussed sex acts, according to screenshots of the conversation. Cacioppo allegedly told the decoy that his name was "Jeff" and provided his address. The decoy said he would take an Uber to his location, and Cacioppo was allegedly waiting outside.
People v. Preds confirmed that the information was sent to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. The DA's office didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
