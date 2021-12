© Leah Mills/Reuters



"What we can do, as the federal government, is make those vaccines free, make the boosters free, make them available. The president will talk more about what we're going to do tomorrow. But we need the American people to do more, who are not vaccinated to help us continue to fight the virus."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to blame the number of unvaccinated Americans for the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic."What ever happened to President [Joe] Biden's promise to shut down the virus?" Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Wednesday."We're working on it, Peter," Psaki said."There's another variant here, is the idea that you want people to wrap their heads around that the president, instead of shutting down the virus, is gonna try to help people amidst the virus?" Doocy continued.According to a CDC report, The Omicron variant was recently discovered in South Africa, prompting the Biden administration to implement travel restrictions The first known case of the variant was identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday, just days after Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, warned that the variant has already reached the U.S.In a Monday address, Biden urged the public to receive the vaccine and booster shots, arguing that it is the most effective way for people to be protected against the virus. He vowed to fight against the newly identified variant while urging people not to panic.