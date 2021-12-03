grpaph
6.0 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Friday, December 03, 2021 08:33 AM
Your time: Friday, December 3, 2021, 8:33 AM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - South Sandwich Islands region
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people
9 km depth