The forecast for the coming week showsColdest out is Nikkaluokta near Gällivare in Norrbotten with -36°C.In times of climate change, the current freeze comes in sharp contrast to last fall, when meteorologists reported about the hottest October and early November ever measured, with an average of 6,7°C above normal across the Arctic.Cold weather even sweeps the coast of northernmost Norway where the Arctic waters are kept ice-free by the warm Gulf Stream. In Kirkenes, on the border to Russia, the thermometer read -25°C on Saturday outside the Barents Observer's office.On the Kola Peninsula, Sunday November 28 came with temperatures from -18°C to -30°C the news online Severpost reported. Further east in the Russian Arctic,At the ski resort Ruka near Kuusamo in northern Finland, this weekend's opening of FIS Cross-Country World Championship is deeply troubled by the frost.Extreme freeze over northern Scandinavia causes energy prices to soar to a record high. The main reason is high consumption combined with ice formation on rivers with hydropower plants in northern Sweden. The northern regions of Norway and Sweden are closely linked together in the same electricity grid.Low production in Sweden pushes prices up, also in northernmost Noway. On Sunday, a kWh came with a price-tag of 1,92 kroner/kWh (€0,19/kWh) on the spot market,And it's not just the Barents Sea, the situation is now getting critical at the other end of Siberia:For several weeks, a number of ships have been trapped in thick sea-ice.Several ships have also been waiting to sail into the area. For many days, the Tiksi, Yamal Ibris, I. Trubin, Polar King and Arshenevsky were located in the Kara Sea awaiting icebreaker assistance to their destinations. On board the ships was thousands of tons of equipment needed by local authorities and companies in the Chukotka region.In mid-November, they all turned back westwards and are now about to make it to Arkhangelsk where the cargo will be unloaded.According to regional authorities in Chukotka a replacement will come in early January when nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput will bring the cargo to destination.